Sensley scores 20, UCSB beats Seattle U 74-71

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zion Sensley’s 20 points helped UCSB defeat Seattle U 74-71 on Saturday in the championship game of the Resorts World Classic.

Sensley added six rebounds for the Gauchos (6-2). Aidan Mahaney scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Miro Little shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Redhawks (5-2) were led in scoring by Will Heimbrodt, who finished with 20 points, three steals and three blocks. Junseok Yeo added 18 points and six rebounds for Seattle U. Brayden Maldonado also had 11 points.

Sensley scored 11 points in the first half for UCSB, who led 36-32 at halftime. Mahaney’s 3-pointer with 7:50 remaining in the second half gave UCSB the lead for good at 55-53.

___

By The Associated Press