Penn State routs Sacred Heart 90-59

By AP News

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Ivan Juric scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Penn State pulled away midway through the first half, and the Nittany Lions cruised past Sacred Heart 90-59 on Saturday night.

Kayden Mingo added 13 points and five assists for Penn State (7-1), which shot 54% from the field. Melih Tunca scored 12 points, Eli Rice added 11 points and Freddie Dilione V scored 10.

Penn State took the lead for good about seven minutes into the game and closed the first half on a 22-5 run for a 47-20 lead. Led by Tunca’s nine first-half points, nine Nittany Lions players scored before the break. Juric had six points and five rebounds and Rice hit a pair of 3s. Penn State shot 63% (17 of 27) and forced 15 turnovers in the first half.

Dashon Gittens scored 15 points and Nyle Ralph-Beyer added 14 for Sacred Heart (2-5).

Penn State, which beat Boston University 96-87 on Tuesday, is 18-1 in nonconference home games under third-year coach Mike Rhoades.

Up next

Penn State hosts Campbell on Tuesday.

Sacred Heart plays at Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

