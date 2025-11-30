South Dakota wins 80-63 against Air Force

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns had 22 points in South Dakota’s 80-63 win against Air Force on Saturday.

Bruns had six rebounds for the Coyotes (5-3). Uzziah Buntyn scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Cameron Fens finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Caleb Walker finished with 21 points for the Falcons (3-6). Kam Sanders added 15 points and three steals for Air Force. Lucas Hobin also put up 12 points.

South Dakota took the lead for good less than two minutes into the game and it was 37-21 at halftime, with Bruns racking up seven points. South Dakota extended its lead to 62-51 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Bruns scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The game was played at The Monument, formerly known as the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

