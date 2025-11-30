Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Colgate beats SUNY-Oneonta 85-50

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko scored 15 points as Colgate beat SUNY-Oneonta 85-50 on Saturday.

Alekseyenko also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (4-4). Josh Ahayere went 5 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jalen Cox had 12 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Red Dragons were led by Cam LaClair, who recorded 14 points. Nicholas Cortez added 12 points.

Colgate took the lead with 13:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Cox led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 41-31 at the break. Colgate extended its lead to 69-38 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run. Alekseyenko scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.