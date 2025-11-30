No. 20 James Madison routs Coastal Carolina 59-10 to complete perfect Sun Belt regular season

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw three touchdown passes, Jobi Malary ran for 154 yards a score and No. 20 James Madison completed a perfect Sun Belt regular season with a 59-10 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

James Madison (11-1, 8-0) will host Troy in the Sun Belt title game Friday night. The Dukes have won 10 straight.

James Madison had a 525-170 yards advantage, holding Coastal to minus-5 yards rushing. Coastal Carolina (6-6, 5-3) failed to gain a yard rushing for the first time in school history.

Barnett was 15 of 21 for 207 yards and ran for 31 yards a score, and backup Matthew Sluka completed his only attempt for a 32-yard touchdown pass to Michael Scott. Malary had a 73-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 45-10.

Tad Hudson was 16 of 38 for 148 yards and a touchdown for Coastal Carolina. He also threw a fourth-quarter interception that KJ Flowe scored on.

Wayne Knight ran for 85 yards to help the Dukes roll up 286 on the ground.

Braeden Wisloski caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, Nick DeGennaro had three receptions for 47 yards, plus a two-point conversion, and Lacota Dippre and Isaiah Alson and also caught touchdown passes.

Coastal Carolina is the third team to finish unbeaten in Sun Belt play during the championship. The Dukes are the seventh Sun Belt squad to finish conference play 8-0.

James Madison: Hosts Troy in the Sun Belt title game Friday night. Troy beat Southern Miss 28-18 on the road Saturday to get into the game.

