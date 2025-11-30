Williams’ 24 help Missouri State defeat D-II Northeastern State 92-71

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Kobi Williams’ 24 points helped Missouri State defeat Division-II Northeastern State 92-71 on Sunday.

Williams shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bears (4-3). Keith Palek III scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Trey Williams Jr. went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Ethan Blackmon led the way for the River Hawks with 14 points and six rebounds. Northeastern State also got 12 points and three steals from AJ Reed. Xavier Glenn also had eight points.

Missouri State took the lead for good in the opening seconds and it was 60-33 at halftime, with Williams racking up 14 points. Missouri State was outscored by Northeastern State in the second half by six points, with Williams scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press