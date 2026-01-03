Hurley has 20 in Vermont’s 80-61 victory against New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 20 points in Vermont’s 80-61 victory against New Hampshire on Saturday in the America East Conference opener for both teams.

Hurley shot 8 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (9-7, 1-0). Gus Yalden added 18 points while shooting 8 for 12 and had five rebounds. Sean Blake had 17 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Wildcats (4-10, 0-1) were led by Kijan Robinson, who recorded 22 points and two steals. Belal El Shakery added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for New Hampshire. Reginald Kennedy Jr. also had 10 points.

By The Associated Press