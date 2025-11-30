Skip to main content
Monmouth knocks off Lafayette 88-74

By AP News

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Ray’s 21 points helped Monmouth defeat Lafayette 88-74 on Sunday.

Ray shot 7 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. Rivera-Torres shot 7 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and finished with six rebounds and three blocks. Andrew Ball shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Caleb Williams led the Leopards (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Mark Butler added 13 points and four assists for Lafayette. Shareef Jackson also had 11 points.

Monmouth took the lead for good almost 3 1/2 into the game and it was 41-32 at halftime, with Rivera-Torres racking up 10 points. Monmouth extended its lead to 60-45 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Ray scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

