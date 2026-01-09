Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
35.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Devon Malcolm’s 20 points leads Cal Baptist past Utah Tech 84-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Devon Malcolm’s 20 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Utah Tech 84-72 on Thursday.

Malcolm had six rebounds and four steals for the Lancers (11-6, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference). Dominique Daniels Jr. shot 8 of 16 from the field to add 20 points. Martel Williams had 17 points.

Ethan Potter led the Trailblazers (9-8, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Utah Tech also got 17 points and six rebounds from Noah Bolanga. Chance Trujillo also had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.