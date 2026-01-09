Cooper scores 19, six players score in double figures as UC Davis defeats UCSB 93-86

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Nils Cooper scored 19 points and five other players scored in double figures as UC Davis beat UCSB 93-86 on Thursday.

Cooper had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Aggies (9-6, 2-2 Big West Conference). Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Marcus Wilson shot 4 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points. Connor Sevilla had 13, Niko Rocak 12, and Brayden Fagbemi had 10 to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Gauchos (9-7, 2-3) were led by Miro Little, who recorded 20 points and five assists. UCSB also got 18 points from CJ Shaw. Aidan Mahaney also had 16 points before fouling out.

The Gauchos had a 47-43 lead at the half before allowing an early 7-0 run in the second half. They trailed by a point with 5:48 remaining before being outscored by six points over the remainder of the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.