Hronsky scores winner, splits 54 points with Foxwell as Portland defeats Pacific 90-89 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Matus Hronsky hit the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left in overtime and split 54 points with Joel Foxwell in Portland’s 90-89 win over Pacific on Thursday.

Hronsky also had five rebounds for the Pilots (8-10, 1-4 West Coast Conference) and went 9 of 16 and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for his 27 points.

Foxwell added 27 points while going 9 of 20 from the floor, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line with seven assists. James O’Donnell had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. The win broke a six-game skid for the Pilots.

The Tigers (11-7, 2-3) were led by Justin Rochelin, who recorded 20 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Jack added 18 points and six rebounds for Pacific. Elias Ralph finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Portland was outscored by 11 points in the second half, and led by seven points with 4:30 to go before allowing a 10-2 run to the Tigers. Foxwell tied the game on a pair of free throws with 1:21 remaining, sending the game to overtime.

Hronsky paced Portland with nine points in the overtime including the game-winner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.