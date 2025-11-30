Skip to main content
Adam Olsen scores 20 as South Alabama downs UTSA 82-58

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Adam Olsen had 20 points in South Alabama’s 82-58 victory against UTSA on Sunday.

Olsen also had five rebounds for the Jaguars (7-1). Chaze Harris totaled 16 points and eight rebounds, Jayden Cooper scored 11.

Jamir Simpson finished with 17 points to top the Roadrunners (4-4). Dorian Hayes added 15 points, six assists and two steals. Austin Nunez had nine points and three steals.

South Alabama took the lead with 15:27 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Olsen led the team in scoring with nine points for a 44-31 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

