Sam Orme, Tyler Lundblade propel Belmont to 96-73 victory over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sam Orme and Tyler Lundblade both scored 18 points and Belmont beat Charleston 96-73 on Sunday to remain undefeated.

Orme added five rebounds for the Bruins (8-0). Lundblade shot 7 for 14 with four 3-pointers. Jabez Jenkins had three 3-pointers and scored 14.

Connor Hickman finished with 20 points for the Cougars (4-5). Chris Davis Jr. added 14 points and Chadlyn Traylor scored 11.

Belmont took the lead for good with 18:22 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-31 at halftime, with Lundblade racking up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press