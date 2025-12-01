Skip to main content
Dancier’s 19 lead Coastal Carolina over Alabama A&M 67-60

By AP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — AJ Dancier had 19 points and nine rebounds as Coastal Carolina beat Alabama A&M 67-60 on Sunday.

Rasheed Jones added nine points while shooting 1 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds for the Chanticleers (5-3). Josh Beadle shot 3 of 14 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

The Bulldogs (3-3) were led in scoring by Kintavious Dozier, who finished with 18 points and three steals. Koron Davis added 14 points for Alabama A&M. P.J. Eason finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

