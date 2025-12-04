Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Boston scores 18, Holy Cross knocks off Northeastern 76-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Boston scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Northeastern 76-59 on Wednesday.

Boston shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Crusaders (3-6). Gabe Warren scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Aiden Disu finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (3-5) were led by Mike Loughnane, who recorded 15 points and four assists. JB Frankel added 11 points for Northeastern.

Up next

Holy Cross plays Saturday against Fordham on the road, and Northeastern hosts Cent. Conn. St. on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.