Oluchi Okananwa scores 17 as No. 7 Maryland routs Mount St. Mary’s, 92-44, to remain undefeated

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 17 points, and seventh-ranked Maryland remained undefeated Wednesday with a 92-44 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

The Terrapins are 10-0 for the second consecutive year and the fifth time in 11 seasons. Maryland has won 25 nonconference home games in a row.

Breanna Williams matched a career high with 12 points, while Yarden Garzon, Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu and Kaylene Smikle each added 10 for the Terps. Kyndal Walker had a career-high eight assists.

Gabrielle Kennerly had 13 points for the Mountaineers (2-5).

It was Maryland’s first game since reserve guard Ava McKennie suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s 95-38 rout of Hofstra in the Puerto Rico Classic. McKennie is the second Terp lost for the season to a knee injury. Freshman guard Lea Bartelme has been out since she was hurt Nov. 13 against Towson.

Even with those absences, Maryland used 11 players in the first half and had little trouble improving to 12-0 all-time against the Mount. The Terps briefly trailed early, but used a 15-2 run in the first quarter to pull away. Williams beat the buzzer for a basket to secure a 23-9 lead after the opening period.

Okananwa had 13 points by halftime as the Terps’ advantage ballooned to 46-21. Mount St. Mary’s never got closer than 21 in the second half, and Maryland’s Rainey Welson hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter to make it 68-34.

The Terps had a 50-20 scoring edge in the paint, and also scored 31 points off 22 turnovers by the Mount.

Mount St. Mary’s: Returns home to face Lehigh on Sunday.

Maryland: Big Ten opener Sunday at Minnesota.

