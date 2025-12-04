Freshman star Aaliyah Chavez’s 33 points lead Oklahoma to overtime win over North Carolina State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman star Aaliyah Chavez scored a season-high 33 points, and No. 9 Oklahoma rallied to beat North Carolina State 103-98 in overtime in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Chavez, a 5-foot-10 guard, was coming off a season-best 29-point effort last Saturday in a win over Florida State.

Sahara Williams and Raegan Beers each scored 21 points for the Sooners (8-1), who won their seventh straight since losing their second game of the season to UCLA. Oklahoma scored at least 100 points for the fourth consecutive game.

Zoe Brooks scored 25 points, Khamil Pierre had 19 points and 20 rebounds and Tilda Trygger added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolfpack (5-4). They lost despite outrebounding the Sooners 57-48.

North Carolina State, which sits just outside the Top 25, wasn’t intimidated. The Wolfpack have played one of the nation’s toughest schedules so far, with a win over Tennessee and losses to TCU and USC.

Chavez got off to a strong start with 11 points in the first quarter to help the Sooners take a 23-21 lead.

North Carolina State had three players score in double figures in the first half to lead 45-38 at the break. Pierre had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, Zamareya Jones had 12 and Brooks had 10. Chavez had 13 points before the break, but made just 5 of 13 shots.

North Carolina State led by 10 midway through the third quarter, but Chavez started to find success attacking the basket in the third quarter. She scored eight points in the period to trim the Wolfpack’s lead to 70-65.

Oklahoma took the lead late in the fourth quarter for the first time in the second half on a pair of free throws by Williams that put the Sooners up 89-88. Trygger made one of two free throws with 42 seconds left to tie the game at 89 and force overtime.

North Carolina St. hosts Seton Hall on Sunday.

Oklahoma hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday

