Brickner scores 26 in Idaho’s 90-58 victory against North Dakota

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Brickner had 26 points in Idaho’s 90-58 win against North Dakota on Wednesday night.

Brickner shot 7 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (5-3). Seth Joba scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Trevon Blassingame and Biko Johnson each had 12 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (3-7) were led in scoring by Marley Curtis, who finished with 15 points. North Dakota also got 11 points and three steals from Eli King. Zach Kraft put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press