Santa Clara beats Utah Tech 90-80

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bukky Oboye, Aleksandar Gavalyugov and KJ Cochran each scored 14 points to help Santa Clara defeat Utah Tech 90-80 on Wednesday night.

Oboye had eight rebounds and Gavalyugov had five assists for the Broncos (8-1). Elijah Mahi and Allen Graves chipped in with 13 points apiece.

Madiba Owona finished with 25 points and two steals for the Trailblazers (5-6). Britton Berrett added 17 points for Utah Tech. Ethan Potter also put up 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Gavalyugov scored 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 48-35 at the break. Santa Clara used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 19-point lead at 71-52 with 11:32 left.

