Murphy scores 18 off the bench, Seattle U takes down Puget Sound 97-43

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Jojo Murphy’s 18 points off of the bench helped Seattle University to a 97-43 victory against Puget Sound on Wednesday.

Murphy went 8 of 17 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (6-2). Ray Adams scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and four steals. Brayden Maldonado had 11 points.

Zane Miller led the way for the Loggers with 13 points. Hugo Rutherfurd added 10 points for Puget Sound. Dezman Baker also put up seven points.

Maldonado scored nine points in the first half to help put the Redhawks up 44-32 at the break. Seattle U pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 24 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

