Ven-Allen Lubin scores 23 to lead N.C. State over UNC Asheville 75-63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ven-Allen Lubin scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to help N.C. State pull away for a 75-63 victory over UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Lubin made 9 of 11 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws to match his season high for the Wolfpack (6-3), who snapped a two-game skid. Lubin added 12 rebounds for his second double-double.

Quadir Copeland and reserve Matt Able both scored 13 for N.C. State. Copeland added eight assists and three steals, while Able shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

Kameron Taylor had 20 points to lead four players who did all the scoring for UNC Asheville (4-5). Justin Wright had 16 points, DJ Patrick 15, and Toyaz Solomon 12.

Tre Holloman had all eight of his points in the first half, and 10 different players scored to help N.C. State take a 35-33 lead at halftime.

Lubin had three baskets in the first 4:16 of the second half, Copeland added a 3-pointer and the Wolfpack upped their advantage to 44-34.

Patrick buried a 3-pointer to get the Bulldogs within 49-46 with 11:36 remaining. Able answered with a layup and a 3-pointer and Lubin dunked to push the lead back to 10 with 8:12 left. N.C. State maintained at least a two-possession lead from there.

Up next

NC State: Hosts Liberty on Wednesday.

UNC Asheville: Hosts Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday.

