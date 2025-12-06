Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Egbuniwe scores 15 as Saint Bonaventure beats Buffalo 77-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe led Saint Bonaventure past Buffalo on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench in a 77-69 victory.

Egbuniwe also added three steals for the Bonnies (9-1). Cayden Charles scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Darryl Simmons II shot 3 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Ilia Ermakov also scored 12 points.

The Bulls (8-1) were led in scoring by Ryan Sabol, who finished with 21 points. Daniel Freitag added 17 points and seven assists for Buffalo. Angelo Brizzi also had 12 points and two steals. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.