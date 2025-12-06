Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

White’s 15 lead Georgia Southern over Gardner-Webb 88-84

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Nakavieon White scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Gardner-Webb 88-84 on Saturday.

White had five rebounds for the Eagles (6-5). Andres Burney added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field while they also had five rebounds and four steals. Spudd Webb shot 5 of 14 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jacob Hudson led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-11) with 22 points and four assists. Spence Sims added 20 points for Gardner-Webb. Jacob Hogarth also had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The loss was the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 11th in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.