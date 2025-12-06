Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Olivia Miles collects 7th career triple-double and No. 8 TCU beats UTEP 95-40

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her seventh career triple-double and undefeated No. 8 TCU rolled past UTEP 95-40 on Saturday.

The triple-double was the first this season for Miles and she is the active leader with seven. The Notre Dame graduate transfer is the only Division I player with at least 25 double-doubles and five triple-doubles. She had three 3-pointers and three steals.

Maddie Scherr scored 21 points to lead the Horned Frogs (10-0), making 5 of 6 3-pointers, and Marta Suarez added 16 points with a trio of 3s. Taylor Bigby scored 12 points off the bench. TCU shot 52% and made 14 of 30 from the arc. The Horned Frogs scored 23 points off 22 turnovers.

Ndack Mbengue and Sirviva Legions scored 10 points each for the Miners (7-1), who shot only 24% and made just 1 of 17 3-pointers.

Miles hit a 3-pointer to open the game and the Horned Frogs scored the final 11 points of the first half to lead 43-18. The 55-point final margin was the largest of the game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.