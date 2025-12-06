Olivia Miles collects 7th career triple-double and No. 8 TCU beats UTEP 95-40

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her seventh career triple-double and undefeated No. 8 TCU rolled past UTEP 95-40 on Saturday.

The triple-double was the first this season for Miles and she is the active leader with seven. The Notre Dame graduate transfer is the only Division I player with at least 25 double-doubles and five triple-doubles. She had three 3-pointers and three steals.

Maddie Scherr scored 21 points to lead the Horned Frogs (10-0), making 5 of 6 3-pointers, and Marta Suarez added 16 points with a trio of 3s. Taylor Bigby scored 12 points off the bench. TCU shot 52% and made 14 of 30 from the arc. The Horned Frogs scored 23 points off 22 turnovers.

Ndack Mbengue and Sirviva Legions scored 10 points each for the Miners (7-1), who shot only 24% and made just 1 of 17 3-pointers.

Miles hit a 3-pointer to open the game and the Horned Frogs scored the final 11 points of the first half to lead 43-18. The 55-point final margin was the largest of the game.

