Green puts up 17 in Tulsa’s 98-74 win over Missouri State

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — David Green had 17 points in Tulsa’s 98-74 win against Missouri State on Saturday.

Green shot 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (7-1). Myles Rigsby scored 14 points, shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. Ade Popoola went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Kobi Williams led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Missouri State also got 15 points from Keith Palek III. Trey Williams Jr. also had 12 points.

Tulsa took the lead for good with 17:57 left in the first half. The score was 48-32 at halftime, with Rigsby racking up 12 points. Tulsa pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Missouri State by eight points in the final half, as Green led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

