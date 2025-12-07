Kennesaw State secures 92-69 win against Georgia State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Amir Taylor scored 18 points as Kennesaw State beat Georgia State 92-69 on Saturday.

Taylor added 12 rebounds for the Owls (7-2). Braedan Lue scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Darius Washington III shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Malachi Brown led the Panthers (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four steals. Georgia State also got 12 points and two steals from Micah Tucker. Chris Jones had nine points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Panthers.

Kennesaw State took the lead for good with 18:50 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-28 at halftime, with Kaden Rickard racking up 12 points.

By The Associated Press