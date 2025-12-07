Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
44.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kennesaw State secures 92-69 win against Georgia State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Amir Taylor scored 18 points as Kennesaw State beat Georgia State 92-69 on Saturday.

Taylor added 12 rebounds for the Owls (7-2). Braedan Lue scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Darius Washington III shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Malachi Brown led the Panthers (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four steals. Georgia State also got 12 points and two steals from Micah Tucker. Chris Jones had nine points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Panthers.

Kennesaw State took the lead for good with 18:50 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-28 at halftime, with Kaden Rickard racking up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.