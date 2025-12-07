Glover scores 15, Omaha beats Portland State 60-55

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ja’Sean Glover’s 15 points helped Omaha defeat Portland State 60-55 on Saturday.

Glover also had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (4-7). Lance Waddles scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Christian Richardson shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Keyon Kensie led the way for the Vikings (5-3) with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Portland State also got 12 points from Tre-Vaughn Minott. Jaylin Henderson had 10 points and six assists.

