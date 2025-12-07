Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
43.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Simon scores 18 as Vermont takes down Pepperdine 65-56

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — David Simon led Vermont past Pepperdine on Saturday with 18 points off of the bench in a 65-56 victory.

Simon added six rebounds for the Catamounts (6-5). TJ Hurley also scored 18 points, going 6 of 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Javon Cooley led the Waves (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Aaron Clark added 12 points for Pepperdine. Danilo Dozic had nine points.

Hurley scored 10 points in the first half and Vermont went into halftime trailing 28-26. Vermont used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 35-32 with 14:51 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Simon scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.