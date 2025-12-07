Simon scores 18 as Vermont takes down Pepperdine 65-56

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — David Simon led Vermont past Pepperdine on Saturday with 18 points off of the bench in a 65-56 victory.

Simon added six rebounds for the Catamounts (6-5). TJ Hurley also scored 18 points, going 6 of 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Javon Cooley led the Waves (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Aaron Clark added 12 points for Pepperdine. Danilo Dozic had nine points.

Hurley scored 10 points in the first half and Vermont went into halftime trailing 28-26. Vermont used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 35-32 with 14:51 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Simon scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press