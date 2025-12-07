Skip to main content
Dailey leads UCLA to 74-63 win over Oregon handing Ducks fifth straight defeat

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. lead all five UCLA starters in double figures with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and UCLA handed Oregon a 74-63 defeat on Saturday.

Tyler Bilodeau scored 14 points, Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent each scored 13 and Xavier Booker 12 for the Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten).

UCLA has won back-to-back games and four of its last five. The Bruins have nearly a full week to prepare for their second-biggest matchup of the year when they host 11th-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 13.

On Nov. 14, then No. 5 Arizona beat the Bruins — who were then ranked 15th — 69-65 in the Hall of Fame Series in Inglewood, California.

Xavier Booker scored 20 points and Takai Simpkins scored 14 points for Oregon, which shot just 34% (19 of 56).

The Bruins led 44-31 at halftime and UCLA repeatedly thwarted Oregon attempts to pull even and regain the lead. The Ducks never got within three points in the second half.

Shelstad made a 3-pointer with 17:37 before halftime to give Oregon its last lead at 5-3. Dailey made a jump shot and a pair of foul shots and UCLA led the remainder.

The Ducks (4-5, 0-2) haven’t won since Nov. 17 when they beat rival Oregon State 87-75 in Eugene, Oregon.

Up Next

Losers of five straight, Oregon hosts UC Davis on Dec. 13.

UCLA hosts 11th-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 13.

