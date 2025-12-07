Klabo scores 16, Illinois State defeats Chicago State 95-53

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mason Klabo had 16 points in Illinois State’s 95-53 win over Chicago State on Saturday.

Klabo shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Redbirds (8-2). Boden Skunberg scored 16 points, going 6 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Chase Walker had 12 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. The Redbirds picked up their seventh straight victory.

Doyel Cockrill III led the Cougars (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Chicago State also got 12 points and eight rebounds from CJ Ray. Marcus Tankersley also had 10 points.

Illinois State took the lead for good 14 seconds into the game and led 45-13 at halftime, with Skunberg racking up 16 points. Klabo scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Illinois State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Chicago State by 10 points in the second half.

