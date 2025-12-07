Skip to main content
Villanova routs Pennsylvania 90-63 in championship game of Big 5 Classic for 7th straight victory

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Lindsay hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 to help Villanova roll to a 90-63 victory over Pennsylvania on Saturday to win the Big 5 Classic and up its win streak to seven.

Lindsay missed only one 3-pointer and made 3 of 4 free throws for the Wildcats (7-1). Devin Askew made three 3-pointers and scored 17. points, Duke Brennan had 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

TJ Power, Michael Zanoni and Cam Thrower all scored 11 for the Quakers (5-4).

Villanova took the lead with 5:27 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Brennan led the team with 12 points for a 44-29 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

