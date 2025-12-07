Skip to main content
Naveh’s 25 lead Oral Roberts over Montana State 72-68

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ofri Naveh scored 25 points as Oral Roberts beat Montana State 72-68 on Saturday as part of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge.

Naveh had seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-7). Ty Harper scored 20 points and added five assists. Connor Dow shot 1 of 5 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with six points.

Davian Brown finished with 21 points and four steals for the Bobcats (4-6). Jed Miller added 16 points for Montana State. Chris Hodges also had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

