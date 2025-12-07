Williams scores 9 of his 18 points in OT to lead Wichita State over Northern Iowa 74-69

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — TJ Williams scored nine of his 18 points in overtime to lead Wichita State over Northern Iowa 74-69 on Saturday night.

Williams added nine rebounds for the Shockers (6-4). Michael Gray Jr. had 15 points and Kenyon Giles scored 12, adding three steals. Gray made two free throws with 10 seconds left to force OT tied at 59.

Tristan Smith led the way for the Panthers (7-2) with 16 points. Will Hornseth added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Trey Campbell had 14 points.

Wichita State entered halftime up 35-28. Dre Kindell paced the team in the first half with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press