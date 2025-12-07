Burke scores 18 to lead UC San Diego past Long Beach State 80-74 in Tritons’ Big West opener

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Burke had 18 points in UC San Diego’s 80-74 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday night in the Tritons’ Big West Conference opener.

Burke shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tritons (8-1, 1-0). Leo Beath totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bol Dengdit went 6 of 10 from the field, also scoring 14.

Gavin Sykes led the Beach (2-8, 0-2) with 20 points. Petar Majstorovic added 18 points and six rebounds. Rob Diaz III scored 12, adding five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press