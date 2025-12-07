Skip to main content
Burke scores 18 to lead UC San Diego past Long Beach State 80-74 in Tritons’ Big West opener

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Burke had 18 points in UC San Diego’s 80-74 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday night in the Tritons’ Big West Conference opener.

Burke shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tritons (8-1, 1-0). Leo Beath totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bol Dengdit went 6 of 10 from the field, also scoring 14.

Gavin Sykes led the Beach (2-8, 0-2) with 20 points. Petar Majstorovic added 18 points and six rebounds. Rob Diaz III scored 12, adding five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

