Mahaney scores 30, UCSB downs Cal State Bakersfield 109-84

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney put up 30 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Cal State Bakersfield 109-84 on Saturday night.

Mahaney went 11 of 13 from the field (7 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (8-2, 2-0 Big West Conference). Zion Sensley added 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and grabbed 14 rebounds. CJ Shaw had 15 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

CJ Hardy finished with 23 points and five assists for the Roadrunners (4-6, 0-2). Dailin Smith and Tom Mark each added 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

