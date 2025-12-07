Skip to main content
Peat scores 18 points, No. 2 Arizona blows out No. 20 Auburn 97-68 for 4th ranked win

By AP News
Auburn Arizona Basketball

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Koa Peat scored 18 points, Jaden Bradley added 16 and No. 2 Arizona blew out No. 20 Auburn 97-68 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (8-0) won their first three games against ranked teams away from Tucson and made an emphatic statement with their first one at McKale Center.

Arizona used two big runs to build a 20-point lead late in the first half and reeled off another opening the second to run away from the Tigers (7-3).

The Wildcats shot 61% from the floor and had a 60-24 advantage in the paint to make a case for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 following top-ranked Purdue’s loss to No. 10 Iowa State.

Auburn could drop out of the poll following a second straight blowout loss against a top-five team.

Tahaad Pettiford tried to keep Auburn in it, scoring 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3. He got little help; the rest of the Tigers shot 25% and went 1 for 16 from 3.

Auburn had an early 7-0 run, but Arizona ran away after that.

Turning up the defense and getting their high-low game going, the Wildcats scored 12 straight points and added another run of 18-3 to go up 44-24.

Auburn threw up a series of wild shots during a 5 1/2-minute scoreless streak, but closed with an 8-0 run to pull within 44-32 at halftime.

Arizona again revved up the defense and the crowd to start the second half, holding Auburn without a field goal the first 5 1/2 minutes during the opening 18-2 run.

Up next

Auburn: Plays Chattanooga in Atlanta next Saturday.

Arizona: Play No. 12 Alabama in Birmingham next Saturday.

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

