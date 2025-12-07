Key, Morgan both have double-doubles and No. 17 Kentucky women pull away from Central Michigan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Both Teonni Key and Tonie Morgan had double-doubles and No. 17 Kentucky rode a strong second half to an 82-55 victory over Central Michigan on Sunday.

Key scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-1). Morgan had 12 points and 11 assists.

Also in double figures for Kentucky were Jordan Obi with 14 points, Clara Strack also with 14 points and Asia Boone with 11 points off the bench. Strack had four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals.

Madi Morson scored 12 points and Ayanna-Sarai Darrington 11 for the Chippewas (5-4).

Central Michigan shot 57% in the first half and Kentucky hit on 56%. The Chippewas trailed just 45-38 at halftime but were outscored 37-17 in the second half as their second-half shooting percentage was only 20%.

The Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 19 points and they led by at least 15 points through the third quarter. They allowed only three field goals in the fourth quarter and at one point led by 30.

Up next

Kentucky: at Belmont on Sunday.

Central Michigan: at Valparaiso on Dec. 17.

