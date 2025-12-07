Skip to main content
Tajianna Roberts, Skylar Jones lead No. 22 Louisville women over New Hampshire 94-43

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts and Skylar Jones scored 15 points apiece and No. 22 Louisville rolled to a 94-43 victory over New Hampshire on Sunday.

Roberts made 6 of 10 shots and added five assists and four steals for the Cardinals (8-3), who were coming off a 79-77 loss to then-No. 2 South Carolina. Jones made 5 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of her free throws, grabbing seven rebounds as Louisville improved to 6-2 at home.

Mackenly Randolph scored 11 on 5-for-7 shooting for Louisville.

Maggie Cavanaugh totaled 12 points and seven rebounds to pace the Wildcats (3-7), who fell to 0-7 on the road.

Roberts sank her only two 3-pointers and scored 10 to help Louisville take a 25-4 lead after one quarter.

Jones came off the bench to score seven in the second period as the Cardinals outscored New Hampshire 23-10 to head into halftime up 48-14.

Randolph had seven points in the third quarter and Jones scored six to up Louisville’s advantage to 81-31 heading to the fourth.

Louisville shot 49% overall to the Wildcats’ 29%. The Cardinals had a 48-32 advantage on the boards and a 44-16 scoring advantage in the key.

Up next

Louisville: Hosts Ball State on Wednesday.

New Hampshire: At Central Connecticut on Dec. 17.

