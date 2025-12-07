Olivia Olson scores 26, No. 6 Michigan cruises past Purdue 104-56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead No. 6 Michigan past Purdue 104-56 on Sunday.

Syla Swords added 16 points and Mila Holloway 13 for the Wolverines (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten). It was their fifth time in nine games that the three sophomore guards have all reached double-figure points.

Hila Karsh, Kiki Smith, Tara Daye and Nya Smith all scored 9 points for Purdue (5-4, 0-1), which is unbeaten at home but winless away from Mackey Arena.

The Wolverines started hot, making 13 of their first 14 shots and finishing the opening quarter with a 33-16 lead. The only miss during that stretch was rebounded by Te’yala Delfosse (13 points) and resulted in a second-chance basket by Kendall Dudley (10 points).

Olson scored 13 of her points in the second quarter as the Wolverines extended their lead to 56-26 by halftime.

Macy Brown scored all seven of her points in the second half and drew one of the loudest cheers of the night from the Crisler Center crowd when her free throw with 1:48 remaining pushed the Wolverines to the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Michigan made 33 of 56 shots, 33 of 45 free throws, and forced 23 Purdue turnovers that resulted in a 25-2 points-off-turnovers advantage.

Up next

Purdue hosts Lipscomb on Thursday.

Michigan welcomes Akron on Saturday.

