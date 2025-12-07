Kevin McCarthy scores 18 as Army rolls to 111-53 victory over D-III’s Gallaudet

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin McCarthy had 18 points in Army’s 111-53 victory over Division III member Gallaudet on Sunday.

McCarthy shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Black Knights (4-7). Ryan Curry scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added eight assists and five rebounds. Jackson Furman pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jayden Orsi-Pedersen led the way for the Bison with 13 points. Jory Valencia scoreed 12.

Army took the lead for good with 19:39 left in the first half. The score was 46-27 at halftime, with Curry racking up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press