Austin Benigni scored 23 of 25 points in 2nd half to help Navy hold off Air Force 61-56

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half to lead Navy to a 61-56 victory over Air Force on Sunday.

Benigni added seven rebounds and five assists for the Midshipmen (6-5). Aidan Kehoe grabbed 15 rebounds to go with 10 points and three blocks. Jinwoo Kim scored 10.

Kam Sanders led the way for the Falcons (3-8) with 15 points. Caleb Walker added 12 points and Lucas Hobin recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kim scored six points in the first half and Navy went into halftime trailing 25-24. Benigni took over in the second half.

