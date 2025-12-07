Skip to main content
Ian Scott scores 16, Indiana State beats Southern Indiana 77-55

By AP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ian Scott had 16 points in Indiana State’s 77-55 victory over Southern Indiana on Sunday.

Scott also added eight rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (6-4). Camp Wagner had 15 points and Xavier Hall scored 11.

Kaden Brown and Cardell Bailey both scored 13 points for the Screaming Eagles (3-7). Sheridan Sharp finished with 10 points and four assists.

Indiana State took the lead with 13:05 left in the first half and did not trail again. Scott led the team in scoring with 10 points to put them up 35-27 at the break. Indiana State extended its lead to 68-41 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

