Kennedy scores 20, Merrimack takes down Fairfield 74-63

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points as Merrimack beat Fairfield 74-63 on Sunday.

Kennedy shot 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (5-6, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tye Dorset scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Todd Brogna went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Braden Sparks led the Stags (5-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Fairfield also got 17 points and 14 rebounds from Brandon Benjamin. Tony Williams finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

By The Associated Press