Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kennedy scores 20, Merrimack takes down Fairfield 74-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points as Merrimack beat Fairfield 74-63 on Sunday.

Kennedy shot 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (5-6, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tye Dorset scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Todd Brogna went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Braden Sparks led the Stags (5-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Fairfield also got 17 points and 14 rebounds from Brandon Benjamin. Tony Williams finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.