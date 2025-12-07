Jalil Bethea scores 21 points to lead No. 12 Alabama past UTSA 97-55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalil Bethea scored 21 points to lead No. 12 Alabama past UTSA 97-55 on Sunday.

Labaron Philon Jr. had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and London Jemison also scored 20 for the Crimson Tide (7-2).

Alabama opened the game on a 23-6 run and led by as many as 40. It held UTSA in the first half to six field goals and forced 11 turnovers, which were turned into 23 points.

Jamir Simpson led the Roadrunners (4-5) with 20 points, and Dorian Hayes chipped in 12 points.

Alabama played without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway and fellow starter Keitenn Bristow for the second straight game. Still, Alabama scored over 90 points for the seventh time this season and had five players score double-digits, including starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who played in his first game since Nov. 18. The Crimson Tide, the No. 6 scoring offense in the country, is 7-0 when scoring at least 90 points this season.

It was a dominant showing, but far from a perfect effort as the Crimson Tide shot far below its season averages, converting just 39% of field goals and 28% of 3-point attempts.

The loudest moment of the afternoon came in the closing minutes when walk-on Jacob Martin entered the game, and off a pick-and-roll play dunked the ball, sending fans at Coleman Coliseum into a frenzy.

UTSA: Visits Colorado on Saturday.

Alabama: Plays No. 2 Arizona on Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama.

