Marist wins 80-68 against Manhattan

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis scored 22 points as Marist beat Manhattan 80-68 on Sunday.

Lewis added eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rhyjon Blackwell scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Tarik Watson shot 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jaden Winston led the Jaspers (4-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Devin Dinkins added 13 points and two steals for Manhattan. Marko Ljubicic had 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press