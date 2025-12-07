Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Quinnipiac knocks off Rider 72-58 behind Zimmerman’s 19 points

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 19 points as Quinnipiac beat Rider 72-58 on Sunday.

Zimmerman also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (7-3, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Monroe scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Asim Jones went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight assists and three steals.

AB Coulibaly led the way for the Broncs (1-7, 0-2) with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Antwan Wilson scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.