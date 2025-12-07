Quinnipiac knocks off Rider 72-58 behind Zimmerman’s 19 points

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 19 points as Quinnipiac beat Rider 72-58 on Sunday.

Zimmerman also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (7-3, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Monroe scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Asim Jones went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight assists and three steals.

AB Coulibaly led the way for the Broncs (1-7, 0-2) with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Antwan Wilson scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press