Vanterpool scores 24 as Florida Atlantic beats FGCU 81-76

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool’s 24 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Florida Gulf Coast 81-76 on Sunday.

Vanterpool also contributed eight rebounds for the Owls (6-3). Josiah Parker added 16 points while going 7 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Isaiah Elohim had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Rahmir Barno finished with 21 points and three steals for the Eagles (5-5). J.R. Konieczny added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for FGCU. Jordan Ellerbee also recorded 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Vanterpool scored 11 points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into halftime trailing 37-36. Parker scored 16 points in the second half.

