Falslev scores 22 as Utah State beats Charlotte 79-53

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half and Utah State beat Charlotte 79-53 on Sunday.

Falslev added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Aggies (8-1). Michael Collins Jr. added 18 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had three steals. Karson Templin shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The 49ers (4-6) were led by Ben Bradford, who posted 13 points. Charlotte also got 10 points from Dezayne Mingo. Arden Conyers also had eight points.

Utah State took the lead for good with 8:34 left in the first half. The score was 44-30 at halftime, with Collins racking up 14 points. Utah State extended its lead to 64-38 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press