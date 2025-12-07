Blunt’s 23 lead Mercyhurst over Bethany (WV) 80-51

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 23 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Bethany (WV) 80-51 on Sunday.

Blunt went 9 of 15 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Lakers (4-6). Jake Lemelman scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Mykolas Ivanauskas finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Bison were led by Jaden Stewart, who recorded 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Ryan Reasbeck added nine points for Bethany. Alex Katsikas also had nine points.

