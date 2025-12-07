Skip to main content
Mullin’s 22 help Yale knock off UIC 80-66

By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Trevor Mullin’s 22 points helped Yale defeat UIC 80-66 on Sunday for the Bulldogs’ seventh straight win.

Mullin shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Bulldogs (10-1).

Nick Townsend scored 16 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line and added nine rebounds and six assists.

Isaac Celiscar shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Andy Johnson led the Flames (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Mekhi Lowery added 11 points for UIC and Josiah Hammons 10.

Yale took the lead for good with 2:10 remaining in the first half and was up 35-32 at halftime

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

